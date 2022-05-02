Chhavi Mittal works from her hospital bed post-breast cancer surgery, shares video: 'Takes my mind off things'. Watch

Actor Chhavi Mittal has shared a video in which she was seen working from the hospital days after her breast cancer surgery. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. She took to Instagram on Monday to post a clip in which she was seen in a patient's gown sitting on her bed. The actor had a laptop perched on her lap. In the clip, Chhavi was having her meal as she had her earphones on. (Also Read | Chhavi Mittal treats herself to a salon session at hospital after breast cancer surgery. Watch new Reel)

Chhavi also had her soft toy, which she held close to her while working. The actor was seen engrossed in work. As the video came to an end, Chhavi looked up and smiled at the camera for a brief moment before resuming her work.

At the backdrop of the video, Firdous' voice said, "Do not compromise your mental peace for anything or anyone. Do what brings you peace because peace is precious, peace is love."

Sharing the video, Chhavi captioned the post, "This is my space. Working takes my mind off things, as does my workout. Can’t work out right now, but who’s to stop me from working! #recovering_________#onedayatatime #onestepatatime #postop #breastcancersurgery."

Reacting to the video, fans showered her with love. A person wrote, "Lady boss." "You are looking so gorgeous more than ever," said a fan. "Get well soon mam... You are a Rock star.. my best wishes to you," commented another fan. "Kudos! You’ve taken every stone with a broad smile, making us all really believe in ourselves and our strength to overcome anything & everything! Thank you for being the inspiration!! Get well soon .. lots of love, laughter & health to you and yours," said another person.

On April 16, in an Instagram post, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sharing a picture of herself, she had written, "Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. It's not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different."

She had added, "A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today. And also, for those of you who already know, thank you for being so supportive. Every call you make, every msg you send, every visit you pay me.. is appreciated no end and that’s all that makes a difference. #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior."

