Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix's Never Have I Ever amid online bullying controversy
tv

Chrissy Teigen quits Netflix's Never Have I Ever amid online bullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen issued a public apology on May 12 after Courtney Stodden revealed in a recent interview that Chrissy harassed them online a decade ago after Courtney married actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 and he was 60.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Chrissy Teigen, the wife of superstar John Legend, has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. Chrissy Teigen tweeted in May 2021 that she was, in her words, “an insecure, attention seeking troll” when she urged the 16-year-old Courtney Stodden to end their life. Courtney identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun “they.” (AP)

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has existed a guest voice role in the Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever in the wake of revelations that she once engaged in online bullying against model Courtney Stodden.

Chrissy decided to step away from the role, which would have occurred in one episode, according to a spokesperson for the show, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Chrissy opted to drop out of the planned voice role in one episode of the upcoming second season of the Netflix coming of age comedy from Mindy Kaling. The series features voice-over narration for key characters performed by guest actors.

A spokesman for the show said the role is expected to be recast. Never Have I Ever revolves around a first-generation Indian American teenage girl navigating high school while dealing with the loss of her father.

The previous season featured voiceover narration by famed tennis player John McEnroe for Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's character Devi.

Chrissy issued a public apology on May 12 after Courtney revealed in an interview with Daily Beast that Chrissy harassed them online a decade ago after Courtney married actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16 and he was 60.

Courtney revealed that Chrissy sent them direct messages with cruel taunts such as "I can't wait for you to die." Chrissy apologised to Courtney publicly in a lengthy Twitter post.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls-- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Chrissy wrote in the post.

Also read: David Warner posts deepfake video as he swaps faces with Tiger Shroff, dances with Alia Bhatt

The model, who has 13.5 million followers on Twitter and 34.9 million followers on Instagram, has not tweeted since her three-part apology on May 12. Her last Instagram post on May 11 featured a page from one of her cookbooks.

Never Have I Ever hails from Universal Television. Mindy Kaling created the series with Lang Fisher, who is executive producer and showrunner. Mindy also serves as executive producer with 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chrissy teigen netflix netflix never have i ever review

Related Stories

bollywood

David Warner posts deepfake video as he swaps faces with Tiger Shroff, dances with Alia Bhatt

PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:35 PM IST
bollywood

Kamaal R Khan says he 'might leave India forever like MF Hussain': 'No law can stop me from reviewing films'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:10 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video

Clip shows how her parents reacted when she got a dog they were reluctant to get

Man in MP’s Jabalpur grows over 2,500 bonsais to create mini forest on terrace

Mark Zuckerberg shares how it feels to teach his kid to type. Parents may relate
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP