IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter: 'Turns out it feels terrible to silence yourself'
Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter after almost three weeks. (AP)
Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter after almost three weeks. (AP)
hollywood

Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter: 'Turns out it feels terrible to silence yourself'

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter after announcing nearly three weeks ago that she was done with the social media platform for good.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 08:22 PM IST

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter after announcing nearly three weeks ago that she was done with the social media platform for good.

On Friday, Teigen returned to the microblogging site, and explained her newfound outlook towards it by tweeting, "turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol."

In a subsequent tweet, she added, "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

Responding to a netizen, who asked her what she's been up to, Teigen drolly replied, "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

Teigen, who currently has 1.5 million followers on Twitter, had more than 13.7 million when she disabled her account on March 24.

The 35-year-old star had surprised her fans last month when she announced her departure and said that she had grown weary of the relentless negativity on Twitter, after more than a decade on the platform.

Teigen had previously said her decision to leave Twitter wasn't the company's fault. In an Instagram post she wrote, "I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying [and] honestly, it's not the bullying!!"

Appreciating Twitter, she had added, "You guys have no idea how much they've reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It's not the platform. It's not the 'bullying'. And it's not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It's just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me."

On Twitter, Teigen had become quite popular for sharing her political opinions, and for her regular needling of former US President Trump, getting under his skin to the point at which he eventually blocked her. She also used to share recipes and photos with her husband, singer John Legend.

Also Read: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel

As per Variety, on the work front, Teigen recently looked into several restaurant venues in Beverly Hills, relaunched her Cravings website and released a home cleaning and self-care line with Kris Jenner.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
chrissy teigen

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor said that there should be 'accountability' on social media.
Sonam Kapoor said that there should be 'accountability' on social media.
bollywood

Sonam suggests measures to tackle anonymous trolls after Chrissy quits Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • After Chrissy Teigen deleted her Twitter account citing negativity, Sonam Kapoor said that furnishing ID proof should be made mandatory to create a social media account.
READ FULL STORY
Chrissy Teigen dances to Bollywood song(Instagram/chrissyteigen and YouTube)
Chrissy Teigen dances to Bollywood song(Instagram/chrissyteigen and YouTube)
fashion

Chrissy Teigen dances to Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah in NY

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Model and celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen made her desi fans extremely happy as she danced to the Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra starrer Bollywood song Jaaneman Aah from the film Dishoom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP