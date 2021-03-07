Chrissy Teigen dances to Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah in NY
- Model and celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen made her desi fans extremely happy as she danced to the Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra starrer Bollywood song Jaaneman Aah from the film Dishoom.
Supermodel and celebrity chef Chrissy Teigen is an avid social media user who keeps her fans up-to-date with the current happenings in her life. The mother-of-two has an Instagram account full of adorable family portraits, hunger-inducing food pictures and extremely hilarious clips of herself and her mother.
The Los Angeles resident is currently in New York and having a gala time. She has been sharing images and videos from her trip, however, there was one specific video that garnered attention from her desi fans. The clip that we are talking about shows Chrissy dancing awkwardly in a pink-lit restaurant full of multi-coloured lights. For her night-out, she wore an over the top tulle white top with a pair of well-fitted jeans. She accessorised the look with a pair of heels and carried a flap bag with her.
However, the video became a favourite of her Indian fans because of the music on which she was dancing. If you listen to it carefully, you will know that the peppy song playing in the background is Jaaneman Aah from the film Dishoom starring Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra. Yes, that is correct.
The restaurant that Chrissy was having fun in with her husband and renowned singer John Legend was a famous Indian restaurant, Panna II in New York City which has now closed down. The model explained in one of her posts that she and John rented out the restaurant for the night and supported the establishment. We cannot just watch the video once.
The movie Dishoom starred Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Check out the original song here:
Chrissy Teigen recently made headlines for another reason as well. She was one of the first 13 people to be followed by the official Twitter account of President Joe Biden. But, Chrissy humbly requested him to unfollow her so that she can flourish as herself and he obliged.
