Chrissy Teigen honours son on what would have been his due date: Thinking of you
- Chrissy Teigen is remembering her son Jack on what would have been his due date. The model, in October 2020, had shared that she lost her third child due to complications in pregnancy and had posted heartbreaking images on social media.
Chrissy Teigen recently took to her social media to pay homage on what would have been her third child, Jack's due date. Chrissy and John Legend had announced that they were expecting their third child together in August 2020. However, later, Chrissy started sharing about the complications in her pregnancy, as a result of which, she lost the baby in September 2020. This week the famous couple would have welcomed their third child.
The model posted an image of herself from the sets of her latest cookbook shoot looking into the distance, deep in thought. She captioned the image, "Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug (sic)."
That was not all, Chrissy even shared an image on her Instagram stories that showed the cookbook author wearing three bracelets with the names of her babies on them: Luna, Miles and Jack. The heartbreaking caption read, "Today was your due date. We love you forever (sic)," along with a heart emoji.
After revealing her pregnancy in August last year, Chrissy had also shared about the severe complications and that she was asked to be on bed rest. Later on 1st October, in a series of black and white images, the 35-year-old had announced that she lost the baby due to excessive bleeding.
Chrissy penned a long note with the heartbreaking pictures. It read, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. (sic)."
She added, "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. (sic)."
Chrissy Teigen and renowned singer John Legend married in September 2013 and they have two children together: Luna (4) and Miles (2).
