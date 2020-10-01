Chrissy Teigen reveals miscarriage in heartbreaking post: ‘Despite bags and bags of blood transfusions, it wasn’t enough’

music

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 10:53 IST

Model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage. In a social media post, she wrote that ‘despite bags and bags of blood transfusions’, her third child -- a boy named Jack -- could not be saved. Chrissy and husband John Legend are parents to two children.

She wrote, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She continued, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

She concluded, “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Earlier this week, Chrissy had tweeted about panicking after not being able to hear her baby’s heartbeat. She had written, “Just had a really scary morning huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.” She was hospitalised on Sunday after suffering severe bleeding. “It kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet on low and leave it there,” she had said.

“In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak. So I feel really good, the baby’s so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, he moves so much earlier than they ever did,” she explained in an Instagram story. “Basically, he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the sh*ttiest house. So, his house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more