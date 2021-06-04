Christina Hendricks recalls sexist questions during Mad Men: ‘Everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra’

Christina Hendricks, who played Joan Holloway in the period drama series Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, said that while the male stars were celebrated instantly, it took a while for everyone to take note of the female stars on the show. She also talked about getting asked sexist questions about her ‘bra’, even as the critical acclaim poured in.

In an interview with The Guardian, Christina said, “Men started dressing like Don Draper and Roger Sterling. Suits came back in, skinny ties came back in. It took three to four seasons and then all of a sudden people wanted us [the female stars] on magazines. We were like: ‘This is strange – we’ve been doing this for a while”

Through seven seasons of Mad Men, Christina earned six Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as a charismatic secretary turned ad executive.

Christina expressed her frustration about the sexist questions she was asked during her time on Mad Men. “There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again. There are only two sentences to say about a bra,” she said.

Currently, Christina is seen as one of the main cast members of Good Girls, a comedy-drama centred around three suburban mothers who decide to rob a grocery store together. The show, which also stars Retta and Mae Whitman, premiered in 2018 and recently wrapped up its third season last month. It has been renewed for a fourth season.

Amid talk that Good Girls might not return for a fifth season, Christina took to Instagram Stories last month and shared a picture of herself holding a plate with a slice of pizza on it. Making a reference to Oliver Twist, she wrote, “More @ncbgoodgirls please.”

