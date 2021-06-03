Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is the 'prettiest person ever', according to BFF Ananya Panday

Actor Ananya Panday has called Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, the 'prettiest person ever'. Reacting to the compliment, Suhana has said that it's the 'nicest thing' that Ananya has ever said to her. The conversation took place on Instagram where Suhana posted a glamorous picture of herself.

In the post, Suhana is seen wearing a knotted black top. She wore her hair down as it cascaded down her shoulders. The throwback picture is from a photoshoot that was done by Suhana's friend Palmer Wells. Suhana didn't caption the post but dropped a film frame emoji and tagged her friend.

Reacting to the post, several celebs, including Suhana's friends Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor, poured love. Ananya wrote, "you’re like the prettiest person ever" to which Suhana replied, "stop that's the nicest thing you've ever said to me". Navya dropped fire emojis and said, "oh hello" and Suhana replied, "hhiiiii". Shanaya commented, "wait whaaaat" and Suhana wrote, "love you!!!" Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped a bunch of red heart, heart eyes and fire emojis.

Currently, Suhana is in New York City and is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts. Earlier this year, she returned to the US after spending a major part of 2020 with her family in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Suhana had also accompanied her father Shah Rukh, and brother, Aryan Khan to the UAE to support the actor's team Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020.

On May 22, she celebrated her birthday with her friends and seemed to have three separate parties. On the eve of her birthday, she was seen at a get-together with her friends which was followed by another one the next day and then a yacht party. Several pictures from the parties surfaced online, giving a glimpse of the celebrations. Suhana had also shared a photo on Instagram from one of the parties to mark her birthday.

Like Shah Rukh, Suhana also aspires to pursue acting in Bollywood. Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh had said, "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet."

Shah Rukh and Gauri have three kids, with Aryan being the eldest. While Aryan recently graduated and Suhana is studying in the US, AbRam lives with his parents in Mumbai.

