Ananya Panday shares candid pics in her denim hat, fans say 'hello sunshine'

Brightening up the day with her vibrant smile, actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday treated fans to a couple of photos featuring her wearing a denim hat.

She captioned the post as, "I love my new hat."





In the first picture, Ananya was seen flashing a wide smile for the lens as she kept her luscious locks open. The message on her T-shirt read, "Love each other, Love the Earth," with the logo of a globe printed on it.

The second picture showed the actor as displayed her nail art that matched her hat. The last image saw the actor making a rather goofy face as she covered a bit of her head with the denim hat.

Within hours of it getting posted on the photo-sharing platform, the pictures had garnered more than six lakh likes with scores of fans complimenting the actor's beauty and her unique hat. Complimenting her, one user wrote: "Hello sunshine." Another said: "So cute! Btw I have the same T-shirt." A third person said: "Super."

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from Liger, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.









