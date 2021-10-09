Clueless Salman Khan messes up Manike Mage Hithe, names Sridevi as he tries to sing with Sri Lanka's Yohani. Watch

While Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan scolds unruly contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he keeps the mood light while interacting with the various guests. A new promo for the upcoming episode showed him having fun with Sri Lankan internet sensation Yohani.

The video showed Yohani joining Salman on stage and taking control of the microphone. She sang the Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe and asked Salman to sing along with her. The actor, however, couldn't get the lyrics right and ended up making up his own words, including naming the late superstar Sridevi in the song.

Salman's fans were quick to notice his act. A fan reacted on Twitter, “Instant improvisation from @BeingSalmanKhan as always. Yami...Sridevi,” along with laughing emojis. Another commented, "So cute n adorable n what a beautiful track." A fan suggested on Instagram that Salman might soon launch her in Bollywood and wrote, “mil gayi Bollywood me entry.”

While Salman ditched his formals to opt for a kurta-pyjama, Yohani turned up in a black top and jeans paired with a denim jacket with a fur trim for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Meanwhile, Salman will scold contestant Pratik Sehajpal for his behaviour. Pratik broke the bathroom lock while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath. When she confronted him about his action, he said there was nothing wrong with it and refused to apologise. Salman did not just blast Pratik but appeared to abuse him as well.

Bigg Boss 15 premiered earlier this month. Among the other contestants are Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Sahil Shroff and Miesha Iyer.