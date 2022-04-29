Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin return home from LA honeymoon; fans welcome 'favourite couple'

K-drama Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have returned to South Korea after a two-week-long honeymoon in Los Angeles, California. The couple held each other close as they posed for pictures at the airport in Seoul. Fans of the couple, who have been concerned about their privacy during their trip to the United States, said they are glad to see them home. Also Read| Hyun Bin pulls Son Ye-jin towards him as a bus passed behind her at LA airport, fan: 'Korean drama in real life'. Watch

Videos shared by an Instagram fan page for Son Ye-jin showed them holding each other as they posed for some pictures at the airport. Son and Hyun, affectionately called BinJin by their fans, had travelled to Los Angeles on April 11 after tying the knot in March. They were spotted at Seoul airport on Thursday, over two weeks after their arrival in the US, with their faces mostly covered with caps and face masks.

Fans of the couple couldn't stop gushing at the videos, as one wrote, "Aaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh…. They’re so stinkin cute!!!!!" Another commented, "Hyun Bin is such a sweeet hubby to Ye Jin." One wrote, "Lovely couple forever love." Others welcomed their favourite couple home. One wrote, "Welcome home my favorite couple BinJin forever love," while another commented, "How sweet, I love BinJin!"

Some fans were happy to see the couple back home in their safe space. Fans had previously expressed concerns about their privacy when they were pictured in the US during their honeymoon, and requested those clicking pictures to leave them alone. One wrote after their arrival in Seoul, "Everything fine & smooth arrival, not stressful anymore..sweet & loving couple," while another commented, "Glad to hear they are back in their own space and safe. I hope the culture in the USA when it comes to personal space and stalking was not too scary or uncomfortable. There is a lot to enjoy in the USA so I do hope they got to enjoy the beauty and really good people."

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin had tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by their family and friends on March 31. The wedding, also attended by actors Ha Ji-won, Hwang Jung-min, Han Jae-seok, and Gong Yoo, took place at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

Son and Hun have co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation and the 2019 drama Crash Landing on You, which became a global hit after it was released on Netflix.

