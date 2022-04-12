Hyun Bin pulls Son Ye-jin towards him as a bus passed behind her at LA airport, fan: 'Korean drama in real life'. Watch

Actor couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have travelled from South Korea to Los Angeles for their honeymoon. Several videos and pictures of the couple outside the Los Angeles airport have emerged online. In the clip, the duo is seen waiting with their luggage for their conveyance. (Also Read | More unseen pics from Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin's wedding celebrations surface online)

In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram, Hyun Bin is seen asking the people gathered around them to move back. As they waited for their transportation, Hyun Bin called someone on the phone while having a discussion with Son Ye-jin.

In the video, while talking on the phone Hyun Bin was seen pulling Son Ye-jin away from the road and toward him as a shuttle bus passed behind her.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Protective and attentive husband." Another person said, "He was looking out for Ye-jin even while on the phone #multitasking." A person also commented, "Gentleman husband awesome!! God bless you both." "My whole heart in one frame, my perfect and favorite couple of all time," reacted a fan. "Korea drama in real life," wrote an Instagram user.

In another clip, a fan gifted Son Ye-jin a bouquet and also clicked a selfie with her outside the airport. A video showed Son Ye-jin stuck with her trolley while exiting the airport and Hyun Bin helping her out.

Several videos and pictures of the couple at the Seoul airport also emerged online on Monday. In a clip, when a paparazzi asked Son Ye-jin why they were entering the airport separately, she smiled and pointed in front of him. Hyun Bin was seen entering the airport before her.

For her travel, Son Ye-jin wore a white T-shirt, cream jacket, blue denims, and heels. She wore her hair loose and also added a cap. Hyun Bin opted for a white T-shirt, black pants, and a grey cap. Both of them were seen wearing face masks.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony last month. The marriage, which took place at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, was attended by the couple’s parents, relatives, and friends.

Tight security was ensured by the authorities during the ceremony, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. Actors Ha Ji-won, Hwang Jung-min, Han Jae-seok, and Gong Yoo were among the guests, while actor Jang Dong-gun, a longtime friend of Hyun, delivered a congratulatory speech.

The ceremony also saw performances by singers Gummy, Kim Bum-soo, and Paul Kim. The wedding was a private affair but several grainy videos and photos of Ye-jin walking down the aisle and being received by Bin made their way to social media platforms.

Earlier on Monday, Hyun Bin's agency shared a post on Instagram featuring the couple on their wedding day. The caption read, "This is VAST Entertainment. On the 31st, actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. The wedding ended with your support and blessings. Thank you again for your support."

After confirming their relationship in January 2021, the duo announced the news of their wedding on February 10 through social media. The couple was last seen together in the Korean drama Crash Landing On You in 2019. They also co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON