More unseen pics from Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin's wedding celebrations surface online

Days after K-drama Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony, more stunning pictures from their multiple wedding functions have surfaced online. New Pictures show the bride in an off-shoulder lace gown and the groom in a black suit. Hyun's agency VAST Entertainment shared the pictures on social media on Monday. Also read: Inside Hyun Bin, Son Ye-Jin's wedding: Dad walks bride down the aisle, couple shares first kiss. See pics

The first picture shows Son Ye-jin in a white lace gown and a veil, standing at the altar with Hyun Bin, who is in a black suit paired with white shirt and black bow tie. The two are seen holding hands while standing at the altar decorated with colourful flowers. The bride is also seen holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand.

There are also pictures of Hyun Bin in a dark grey suit and a biege tie, walking hand-in-hand with Son Ye-Jin, who is in a beige tulle gown. They are seen walking through a path covered with flowers.

The fans of the two were happy to get their hands on new pictures. A fan wished them, “enjoy your honeymoooon binjin!!” Another wrote, “Ahhhh HAPPY HONEYMOON LOVEBIRDS." One more commented, "Congratulations again Mr and Mrs Kim.”

According to The Korean Herald, the couple tied the knot at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. It was a private affair with their family and friends in attendance including actors Ha Ji-won, Hwang Jung-min, Han Jae-seok, and Gong Yoo. Actor Jang Dong-gun gave a congratulatory speech during the ceremony. Singers Gummy, Kim Bum-soo, and Paul Kim performed at the do.

Son Ye-jin had confirmed their wedding news in a note in February. She wrote on Instagram, “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him. Boy meets girl, recognises each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine! It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future.”

She further added, "And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!”

Hyun, 39, and Son, 40, co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation and the global hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You (2019).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON