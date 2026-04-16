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'Curry boy' Vikas Khanna beams on being in TIME 100 list: 'They use the word as derogatory terms, I use it with pride'

Chef Vikas Khanna was named by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, alongside Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

Apr 16, 2026 08:15 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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It is a testament to his growing popularity and influence globally that chef Vikas Khanna has been named by TIME Magazine in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The Indian chef cannot be happier that ‘curry boy’, once a pejorative, is now a badge of honour.

Chef Vikas Khanna has been named in TIME 100. (Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

Speaking with PTI from New York, the celebrity chef called the honour ‘a very big moment for India’. Vikas Khanna was included in the list among visionaries in fashion, visual, literary, and culinary arts, alongside names like Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham. The list of 100 also includes actor Ranbir Kapoor, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, US President Donald Trump, world's richest man Elon Musk, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Vikas Khanna on making it to the TIME 100

While the list was made public on Wednesday, Vikas Khanna found out about it on March 23, the birthday of his late sister, Radhika Khanna.

Vikas Khanna runs a restaurant named Bungalow. In his profile for TIME, chef Eric Ripert called it a ‘a living expression of storytelling’. The award-winning chef wrote, “He carries his culture with immense pride, sharing the richness of Indian traditions while making them accessible and meaningful to a global audience.” Before Bungalow, Khanna ran Junoon in New York.

Vikas Khanna's work in entertainment

The chef currently serves as a judge on MasterChef India. Apart from his culinary skills, he also made a Hindi film, The Last Colour, with Neena Gupta. Up next for him is another film, Imaginary Rain, about a New York chef. It stars Shabana Azmi and Prateek Babbar and has music by A R Rahman.

 
vikas khanna time magazine
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Home / Entertainment / TV / 'Curry boy' Vikas Khanna beams on being in TIME 100 list: 'They use the word as derogatory terms, I use it with pride'
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