Dalljiet Kaur makes fiance's daughters part of her mehendi, shares pics from pre-wedding ceremony

Actor Dalljiet Kaur has kickstarted her wedding celebrations as she is all set to tie the knot with beau Nikhil Patel. She has shared several pictures from her simple but intimate mehendi ceremony which also had her son Jaydon and her family members in attendance. She said it was an “emotional day” for her and her family. Also read: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur reveals her son called fiancé Nikhil Patel ‘papa’ in first meeting

Dalljiet Kaur has shared pics from her mehendi ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures show Dalljiet sitting with her parents, smiling as she shows off her henna-decorated hands. A picture shows her son Jaydon looking keenly at the henna design on her hand while she looks at him with a smile on her face. She also struck some candid poses and showed off her henna design. While she has her and Nikhil drawn on one hand, her other hand shows them standing alongside Jaydon and Nikhil's two daughters from her previous marriage.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Dalljiet wrote, "And it begins. Emotional day for me and my family. Keep us in your prayers… All our emotions stunningly captured by @epicstories.in. My life story captured in absolutely gorgeous mehendi by @mehendiiekta."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Akshara Singh wrote, “Emotional day for me too but so so happy for you Meri di naye safar ki shuruaat karne jarahi. Ishwar Apko bahut saari khushiyan de.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Sunayana Fozdar called Dalljiet Kaur a “Gorgeous bride”. Delnaaz Irani also wroe, “stay blessed always”. “Congratulations so happy for you... Lots of blessings & love," wrote Aditi Malik.

Dalljiet Kaur has shared pics from her mehendi ceremony.

Dalljiet was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot, who recently participated on Bigg Boss 16. Jaydon is their son. Dalljiet recently revealed in an interview how he is now quite close to Nikhil and calls him papa. She told ETimes, “Jaydon is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it’s a matter of our lives. However, when he met Nik (Nikhil Patel) for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.