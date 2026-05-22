David Attenborough is genuine and deeply passionate in real life as well, says filmmaker Victoria Bobin

For decades, David Attenborough has been the face and voice of some of the world’s most celebrated documentaries on planet Earth, wildlife, climate and the environment. And beyond the camera, filmmaker Victoria Bobin says David, who celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8, is just as remarkable in real life.

On how is David in real life

David Attenborough is known for working on television series, books, lectures and documentary films focusing on Planet Earth,

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Victoria has closely collaborated with David Attenborough throughout her journey as a documentary director and producer. She was also associated with the grand tribute held in David’s honour at Royal Albert Hall earlier this year to celebrate his milestone birthday.

Speaking about David, Victoria described him as genuine, charming and incredibly passionate, offering a rare glimpse into the man behind the iconic voice.

“He is a delight to work with. He's an absolute joy. As people who watch him on television would imagine, he is charming, passionate and intelligent as he is on screen. He is the same when you meet him in person. He is so interested in everything you are telling him in terms of the program, or the discovery of a new species or a new conservation idea. He is as thoughtful, insightful, genuine and authentic in person as he is when you watch him on the screen,” Victoria says.

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{{^usCountry}} Through programmes such as Life on Earth, The Private Life of Plants and The Blue Planet, David Attenborough has brought audiences face-to-face with the beauty, brutality and sheer strangeness of the natural world — all narrated in his signature soft, melodic voice that reflects a childlike wonder for everything he encounters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through programmes such as Life on Earth, The Private Life of Plants and The Blue Planet, David Attenborough has brought audiences face-to-face with the beauty, brutality and sheer strangeness of the natural world — all narrated in his signature soft, melodic voice that reflects a childlike wonder for everything he encounters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about working with David, Victoria reveals, “I have worked with him very closely for more than 10 years…Over the years, I've directed him on several documentaries… Even at this age, we still go to David (for suggestions). Apart from being a presenter, he is a great program maker. He has very good editorial judgment. We discuss the scripts and the structure of the program with him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about working with David, Victoria reveals, “I have worked with him very closely for more than 10 years…Over the years, I've directed him on several documentaries… Even at this age, we still go to David (for suggestions). Apart from being a presenter, he is a great program maker. He has very good editorial judgment. We discuss the scripts and the structure of the program with him.” {{/usCountry}}

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On giving a tribute to his legacy

Victoria, known for projects such as The Pilot Show, The Americas and Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster, recently celebrated David’s legacy through a special documentary centred on one of his landmark works, Life on Earth. Titled Making Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventure, the one-hour special on Sony BBC Earth took viewers behind the scenes of the documentary, which was first broadcast in 1979 and has acquired a classic status over the years. It was released on May 8.

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“Even though it was filmed 50 years ago, I found it fascinating… It is truly a pioneering, groundbreaking wildlife series… David has had a huge influence on wildlife filmmaking itself. Most people, it doesn't really matter what generation they are, have all been influenced by watching David's programs, and I include myself in that from a young age,” the filmmaker notes.

Victoria continues, “It is extraordinary in terms of how many people he has influenced… He has been the most important influence in raising awareness of conservation around the planet.”

She wraps up by thanking David for showing the world “how precious and how important the planet is”.

“He has shared his passion with the world. And through that, he has not only educated and informed us, but he's entertained us. He made us fall in love with the natural world, made us care about it, and therefore want to protect it. I want to thank him for that,” she ends.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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