David Beckham's alleged mistress Rebecca Loos calls him out for playing the ‘victim’ in Netflix docu

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former assistant and alleged mistress has called him out for playing the victim card in his new Netflix documentary Beckham. The former model, who rose to fame in 2004 after claiming she had an affair with him said that the 48-year-old footballer is acting like “it’s all, ‘poor me,’” adding, “He needs to take responsibility.” In a bombshell 2004 interview, Loos, 46, alleged that she and the then-Real Madrid player were having an affair behind his wife Victoria Beckham’s back. She also claimed that they often “sexted,” but only when he initiated, as per PageSix.

Rebecca Loos has called out David Beckham for playing the 'victim'(Instagram/David Beckham/Rebecca Loos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, after the release of his namesake Netflix documentary, in which the former athlete called the affair allegations, “horrible,” Loos has decided to put her viewpoints forward. She said, “I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories,” according to Daily Mail. “He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer,” Loos added.

ALSO READ: ‘I am pro romance’: Kelly Clarkson denies bashing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

In his documentary, Beckham also said that the affair allegations left him “feeling sick every day.” Moreover, his wife Victoria also opened up on her feelings, saying it was the “hardest period,” of their marriage, adding, “It felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.” Recognising his wife's efforts during those difficult times, he said, “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Loos couldn't quite overlook the fact that Beckham dodged the exact details of their alleged affair. She said, “Yes, the stories were horrible, but they’re true.” “I think it’s one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It’s another thing to mislead the public. And so many people had forgotten about all of this. So many people put all this behind them, this whole affair, the scandal and everything. And he’s dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation,” she added. She continued, “The worse bit for me is that he says he didn’t like seeing his wife suffer. That bothered me. Because he’s the one that’s caused the suffering.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON