Days after parking dispute assault, Anuj Sachdeva says he still feels unsafe at home: ‘Attacker is not yet arrested’

Days after being assaulted in his housing society over a parking dispute, actor Anuj Sachdeva, best known for shows like Phir Subah Hogi and Itti Si Khushi, has spoken out about his continued sense of fear and insecurity. The actor said he still does not feel safe in his own society as the person who reportedly attacked him is yet to be arrested. Earlier this week, Anuj shared that he has been attacked in public.

Anuj shares a video

On Wednesday, Anuj took to Instagram to share a new video to talk about the attack, and lament that no action has been taken against his attacker. However, he is positive that he will get justice.

"Mujhe sir mein chot lagi hai aur taang mein bhi injury hui hai. Lekin main yeh share karna chahta hoon ki jo actual reason hai. Main apne dog ko walk par le jaane ke liye bahar nikla tha. Society mein ek gaadi galat tarike se park ki gayi thi, jiske baare mein maine owners' group mein inform kiya aur ek photograph bhi kheench li, yeh kehne ke liye ki 'Yeh gaadi ko sahi jagah park karein’ (I have suffered an injury to my head and also hurt my leg. But I want to share what the actual reason was. I had stepped out to take my dog for a walk. A car was parked incorrectly in the society, so I informed the owners’ group about it and also took a photograph to say, ‘Please park this vehicle properly’).”

Anuj further claimed that the man, identified as Pradeep Singh, started abusing him and issuing life-threatening threats, following which his pet dog, Simba, barked at him.

The actor said that sensing the gravity of the situation, he first asked his female friend and his pet dog to move aside. However, the confrontation took a violent turn when Pradeep allegedly picked up a stick and repeatedly hit him on the head.

Anuj added, "Aap jab akele hote hai, tab retaliate kar sakte hai. Maine FIR likhwayi hai, aur mujhe Mumbai Police pe poora barosa hai aur judicial pe barosa hai ki woh humara saath degi. Abhi tak arrest nahi hua hai, jo ki hona chaiye. Lekin, I am still hoping ki eventually the culprit should get punished. I still feel very unsafe because of him around in the society (When you are alone, you can retaliate. I have filed an FIR, and I have complete faith in the Mumbai Police and the judiciary that they will support us. The arrest has still not happened, which should have by now. But I am still hoping that eventually the culprit will be punished. I continue to feel very unsafe with him still around in the society)."

He also urged the audience for support, stating that he deserves justice. He posted the video with a caption which read, “Thank you to my people, my well-wishers, the media, and everyone who shared my video and stood by me in this difficult time. Your support, kindness, and strength mean more to me than I can put into words."

What do we know about the attack

Earlier this week, Anuj shared that he has been attacked in public. He took to his Instagram handle to share details of the attac.

"I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car which was parked in the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony Mall residency. Goregaon West," Anuj wrote in his caption. Stating that the rod attack left him bleeding from his head, Anuj also urged people to share it more for further action. The post also features a video, showing an agitated man charging toward Anuj with a rod in his hand. Things quickly escalated as the attacker started hitting the actor, hurling abuses, and threatening him.