Debina Bonnerjee does headstand in third trimester as Gurmeet Choudhary watches, Ruslaan Mumtaz says ‘you are so fit'

Debina Bonnerjee, who recently entered her third trimester, has shared a picture from her yoga session. The actor is seen doing a headstand with husband Gurmeet Choudhary standing besides her. The picture shows Debina in black atheleisure while Gurmeet keeps his eyes on her as a safety measure. The couple are expecting their first child. Also read: Debina Bonnerjee shares pics from her baby shower, reveals why she 'wanted to keep it private’

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Debina wrote, “When life turns you upside down… simply adjust your view. Also to be noted, I had a strong inversion practice before I was pregnant. I didn’t get knocked up and then thought, ‘hey, going upside down would be a cool photo.' Also…. (mama’s intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other “rule.” If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it!) Been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down…. continued for as long as I felt it’s a good idea. Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable."

Pointing at how Gurmeet was a support the entire time, he wrote, "Here enlisted the help my strong partner with his eyes glued on me and alert (also a go ahead by an experienced yoga teacher). #headstand #partnersupport @guruchoudhary.”

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz reacted to her post, “You are so fit. Tc of yourself @debinabon god bless you.” A fan commented, “Loved this Always supporting each other and standing by each other.” Another commented, “Incredible spirit of work-out process.” One more reacted, “Very beautiful moments I know Gurmeet sir and you are the best parents good always bless you and your baby take care.”

Debina recently took part in a private baby shower ceremony. She decked up in a red anarkali suit and did her own makeup and hair for the ceremony. Sharing a few pictures from the event, Debina wrote on Instagram, "'Saadh' or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side (here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. 'Baby shower' in western country and ‘godh bharayi’ in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes. #debinasdiary #journey #saadh #godhbharai."

