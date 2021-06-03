Debina Bonnerjee not in favour of going out to shoot amid pandemic, says ‘desperation is not good’

Actor Debina Bonnerjee might have stepped out to shoot amid the pandemic in 2020, but she has decided to not do so this time around. After shoots were suspended on April 15 in Maharashtra, makers of various TV shows and films relocated to other states and actors had to travel all the way to these locations to keep the show going.

The 38-year-old, however, says, “I have decided to wait it out right now. If I am telling people, ‘Jaan hai toh jahaan hai’, so much desperation is not such a good thing. There are people who don’t have anything to make a living, main itna toh wait kar sakti hoon.”

The actor did get work offers, but she has chosen to just focus on staying at home and follow all precautions. Both she and husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary have battled the virus earlier this year.

“I got two-three shows in between. People are running away from Mumbai and shooting in other states... Bhopal, Lucknow. They also got Covid; entire units got it. People are taking it lightly,” says the actor, stressing on the need to ”understand the gravity of the situation, and that we need to hold on for some time.”

Work, however, continued for her in another way. Just before the restrictions were imposed because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, Bonnerjee had started renovating her house.

“It had started in January this year, just before the lockdown was again announced, we stopped the work in March. It wasn’t even a handover; the moment we heard that another lockdown might happen, within four-five days we wrapped up whatever work could be done so that it was good enough for us to just shift back to,” she recalls.