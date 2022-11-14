Debina Bonnerjee shares video of daughter from hospital, calls her miracle baby

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary took to Instagram to share their baby news on November 11. The couple became parents to their second daughter, almost eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born on April 3. On Saturday, Debina took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her newborn daughter from the hospital. She wrote, “Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world.” Also read: Debina Bonnerjee gives birth to second daughter, Gurmeet Choudhary asks for privacy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Gurmeet and Debina Bonnerjee’s baby girl was seen lying face down on a cot as she was kept under medical supervisions. A man dressed in blue medical scrubs – presumably Gurmeet – was seen looking at the baby, and signing some papers. The video was reshared by Gurmeet on Instagram Stories.

Along with the clip, Debina wrote, “Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world… Thank you for being compassionate… all your blessings count… she is doing fine… can’t thank the doctors enough for whatever they have been doing. Daddy Gurmeet and mommy are just waiting to take miracle baby back home.”

Debina Bonnerjee shared a glimpse of her baby girl on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debina and Gurmeet had said on Friday that they welcomed their second baby ‘sooner than due’. In an identical Instagram post featuring a picture from their maternity photoshoot, the couple shared the baby news, and wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." In no time, the couple's post was flooded with congratulatory messages from celebs like actor Sonu Sood, comedian Bharti Singh, and many others.

A few months ago, Debina and Gurmeet had announced their second pregnancy by sharing an adorable post on their social media handle. Debina had also been sharing many solo pictures from her maternity photoshoot, along with family pictures, which also featured elder daughter Lianna. Gurmeet and Debina married in 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON