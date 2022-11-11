Debina Bonnerjee gives birth to second daughter, Gurmeet Choudhary asks for privacy: ‘Our baby has come sooner than due'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child on November 11. The couple has became parents to a baby girl. Gurmeet took to Instagram to shares this news via an Instagram post. He asked for some privacy post birth of their second daughter. Fans and celebrity friends reacted to this good news in the comment section. (Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary tells trolls he couldn't wait for second baby with Debina Bonnerjee: 'Jab itni khoobsurat partner ho')

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared a picture of him kissing Debina's foreh. His wife held a bunch of pink balloons while her husband held him from her shoulders. The black and white picture also featured, “It's a Girl" written in pink colour. Sharing the post on social media handle, Gurmeet wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love (pink and hand-folded emojis). ”

Reacting to the good news, comedian Bharti Singh wrote, “Yahooooooooo (Yeah) congratulations (many red heart emojis) baby girl chahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii (Even I want a baby girl).” Actor Sonu Sood commented, “Congratulations (smiling face with red heart emojis).”

One of Gurmeet's fans wrote, “Sending love and wishes for you all. Hope mamma (mother) and baby both are fine. Super happy day. What a date.” Another fan commented, “Congratulations.. She is an angel 11:11. God bless her and just take care of her."

Debina and Gurmeet got married in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they played the character of Ram and Sita. They welcomed daughter Lianna on April 3 this year. On Instagram, they had posted a clip with their baby announcement, and written, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

While announcing her second pregnancy months after their daughter’s birth, Debina wrote in an Instagram post in August, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that... this is one such blessing… coming soon to complete us.” She shared an adorable family picture in which, Debina could be seen showing an ultrasound scan, while Gurmeet held daughter Lianna.

