Debina Bonnnerjee sings daughter's favourite song Can't Help Falling in Love to her: 'How my mornings look like'. Watch

Debina Bonnnerjee, who became a mother for the first time earlier this month, recently shared a glimpse of her mornings with her fans. Debina posted a video of her and her daughter Lianna Choudhary on her Instagram account and revealed that she was singing the baby's favourite song to her. Also Read| Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary combined Bengali and Bihari culture in puja on sixth day of baby's birth. Watch

In the video, Debina could be seen holding her baby as she moved from her living room to her balcony. Several plants and windchimes could be seen in the video, apart from chairs and dumbbells. The clip was set to the tune of the 1961 classic song Can't Help Falling in Love by the late Elvis Presley.

Debina could also be seen singing in the video. She revealed in the caption, "Singing to her, her favourite song… #canthelpfallinginlove by #elvispresley …That’s how my mornings look like.#mybaby @lianna_choudhary." Fans showered love on the video, with one writing, "Wow." A fan wrote, "Very nice ma'am," while another commented, "Love you so much happy family." One wrote, "Very nice morning look ma'am."

Debina welcomed a baby with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary on April 3. She had shared a video just a few days after her daughter's birth in which she was singing a lullaby in Bengali to the baby. She sang E Mon Byakul Jakhon Takhan by Nachiketa Chakraborty in the video, and captioned it, "A Bengali mother singing Bengali lullaby. Maybe I understand the meaning of mother tongue, even more, today (smiling face with halo emoji)."

Debina also recently celebrated her 35th birthday. She and Gurmeet shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations, in which Debina was seen cuddling her baby daughter, who was wearing a similar-looking frock as her mother. Debina captioned it, "Could it be more exciting a dream of twinning and winning life with you. love you my baby @lianna_choudhary."

