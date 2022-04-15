Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary combined Bengali and Bihari culture in puja on sixth day of baby's birth. Watch

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated their daughter's arrival by holding a puja on the sixth day of her birth. Debina penned a long note as she shared pictures from the puja on her Instagram account, and also shared a video on her YouTube channel Debina Decodes. Debina shared that the puja was performed by combing both Bengali and Bihari cultures, as she is from Bengal while Gurmeet belongs to Bihar. Also Read| Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary ask fans to suggest baby names from this letter in new video. Watch

Debina and Gurmeet were joined by their parents for the puja. Sharing pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account, Debina wrote, "Celebrated the sixth day of baby’s arrival function with the whole family. Actually every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter." She also shared the picture on Instagram Stories, writing, "The more we celebrate our traditions the more we are rooted to our culture because at this age of internet and superfast life hardly do we have time for many things. And getting a chance to celebrate a festival with both our parents to see my child both the grandparents is a matter of pride and bliss."

Debina explained the significance of the puja in a video on her YouTube channel. She said, "It is the sixth day of the baby's birth. In the Bihari culture, it is called the 'Chati Puja.' It is also celebrated in our Bengali culture as 'Chahati Chila.' We will bring Bengali and Bihari cultures together to celebrate it."

In the video, Debina also asked her parents and her in-laws to share who they think the baby has taken after. Her mother-in-law said the bablooks like Gurmeet, while her father-in-law said Debina, with both of them noting that they really wanted a granddaughter as they did not have a daughter. They also shared that they have nicknamed her Pari. Debina's mother said that the baby looks a bit like both of them.

In the video, Debina also gave an update on her life after she became a mother. She said that even though she has been talking to her followers in the last few videos that she made, she feels that she recorded them in a trance. She said, "That's not me. I was tired and suddenly such a huge change and so much happiness came into my life. I actually feel that I have completely made it in trance."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl on April 3. Debina previously shared a video documenting her journey from going to the hospital to returning home with the baby.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON