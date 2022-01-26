Devoleena Bhattacharjee cries during live chat, says she needs surgery for injury during Bigg Boss 15 task

Last week, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale got evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house. During a live chat on Tuesday, Devoleena revealed that she has to undergo a surgery for the injury she suffered during a task on Bigg Boss 15. She also broke down while talking to her fans.

During the live, she said that she'd have to get admitted to a hospital for her injury, which she got during the pole task on the show. She broke down saying, “My health is serious. 19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya (Those 19 hours were very damaging). That fall, injury and damage zyada ho gaya hai (I got injured after that fall, the damage is a lot). I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday. So, thoda bohot hai life mein tension (So, I have some tension in my life). That is how life is. I am sure yeh bhi fight kar he lungi mein (I will fight this) kyunki I am known as a fighter.”

She added, "I will fight this but am tensed about it. It's just that I need your prayers. I wanted to talk to you all before getting admitted." She said it is a nerve decompression surgery and is serious: "Time kharab chal raha hai but is mein bhi kuch acha hi hoga mera (I am having a hard time now but I am sure some good will come out of this)."

When her fans asked about her close friend in the house Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena said that they didn't fight before or after her eviction and they are good friends. She said, "For me, there's only one winner that is Pratik. He is a good friend and will remain so."

One fan commented on the video, “Get well soon fighter.” Another one said, “You were too good and positive in Bigg Boss 15 house.” While one wrote, “Our prayers are with you. Get well soon.”

The remaining contestants on Bigg Boss 15 also include Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai.

