Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai tries to hit Devoleena Bhattacharjee during task, calls her 'liar'

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen locking horns during a task. At one point Rashami will even try to hit Devoleena.

On Thursday, Colors TV's Instagram handle shared a promo video from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. The video starts with Devoleena telling Rakhi Sawant that this is her last chance to get the ticket to finale. In another part of the video, Rakhi tells Rashami that Devoleena told her not to give the ticket to Rashami but she wants to.

Later, Rashami can be seen crying and yelling, “Jhuthi, logon ko istemal karti hai (You are a liar, you take advantage of others).” Saying this, Rashami comes forward to hit Devoleena but Rajiv Adatia comes in between to stop her. Devoleena can be heard saying, “How dare you to touch me.” In the end of the video, Rakhi can be seen with a pen, waiting to write her final decision. Rashami shouts, “Rakhi tu galat ja rahi hai (Rakhi you are doing this wrong).”

As soon as the video was posted, fans started commenting and rooting for their respective favourite contestants. One person commented, “Devoleena and Rashami are fighting just because of Rakhi. She is manipulating both of them clearly and is actually succeeding.” Another one took Rashami's side and commented, “Only Rashami is playing alone.. Wow unfairness ki hadd hoti hai (There is a limit to being unfair).

The remaining contestants on Bigg Boss 15 also include Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhatt. They have been a part of the reality show since day 1, October 2021. They were later joined by Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, among others.

