Dharm Yoddha Garud’s Faisal Khan wants to be a bachelor like Salman Khan: Don’t think ki meri naseeb mein pyaar hai

Actor Faisal Khan is currently seen in a mytho drama Dharm Yoddha Garud, and he wishes to put all his focus towards his work. For Khan, love can be distracting, especially after the bitter experience he had with his last relationship where dirty linens were washed in public. “I’m not seeing anyone. I’m single,” he mentions.

Talking further about love, he continues, “That’s (Being single) the best thing, then you can focus on your career. This is not the right time. Things have happened to me in the past.” After a brief pause, he adds, “I don’t think ki meri naseeb mein pyaar hai. I don’t want to date anyone right now. I’m happy with my life. I want to be Salman Khan of the TV industry. I’ll maybe always be a bachelor like him.”

Khan has been a heartthrob since he was a child and won a dance reality show. He has grown up right in front of his fans. However, Khan reveals how growing up in front of everyone cost him professionally. “I’m saying this out of my experience. Growing up from a child to an adult is a task,” Khan shares.

Explaining his point further, Khan adds, “Those who have money can go underground and let puberty hit them. Then they can come out and be launched. For someone (like me) who cannot afford to go underground or else his house will stop running it gets difficult. I used to get a lot of offers for child characters. (But) They used to tell me, ki baccha nahi lag raha. When I auditioned for mature characters they used to say bacha hain. That sabbatical is mandatory for every child actor but it’s not affordable for everyone.”