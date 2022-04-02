DID Li’l Masters: Geeta Kapur falls on her feet at Sonali Bendre's kindness, Mouni Roy gets teary-eyed. Watch

On Saturday, actor Sonali Bendre, who is one of the judges of Zee TV's reality show Dance India Dance Lil Masters Season 5, celebrated Gudi Padwa with a contestant named Sagar Varpe. Sonali also shared a video on her Instagram handle from their small celebration. Her gesture towards the contestant made other judges of the show, Mouni Roy and Geeta Kapur, emotional. (Also Read: Sonali Bendre recreates old pics with Geeta Kapur from the sets of Duplicate after 26 years. See pics inside)

Sharing the video, Sonali wrote, “I just wanted Sagar to celebrate Gudi Padwa with his family, while I cannot replace the joy and love that his family had to give him. I just wanted Sagar to know he was not alone... and also being able to give him some good memories for the festival this year! Love you Sagar #HappyGudiPadwa.”

In the video, Sonali can be seen bringing a bunch of gifts for Sagar, who was practising for his next performance. Sonali then says that since Sagar was missing his mother on the occasion, she wanted to celebrate the festival with him. In another part of the video, Geeta is seen going on her knees, as she praising her, “Truly ma'am it's an honour to sit next to you for the heart and for the love you have.” Mouni also got emotional looking at Sonali's gesture.

Actor Dia Mirza dropped hearts and hugging face emojis in the comments section of the video. One fan said, “Ok I’m weeping. Thank you for doing this.” One person commented, “You're the best.” While one wrote, “You have a golden heart,” another one said, “Dil jeet liya (You won my heart).”

Sonali made her Bollywood debut with the 1994 film Aag. She had her first breakthrough with the action romance Diljale (1996). She later appeared in films such as, Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and many others. She has judged many reality shows such as, India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent and Indian Idol.

