Did Priya Ahuja get Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah role due to husband Malav Rajda? She responds

Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda, best known for her portrayal of Rita Reporter in the popular family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has said that her role in the show has nothing to do with her husband, the former director Malav. Malav and Priya have been married for 13 years now. (Also read: Malav Rajda quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years)

Ever since the show began, Malav was the show director for 14 years and he quit only recently. Priya took a break in 2019, and plans to be back now.

Asked if her role, and her absence from the show has anything to do with Malav's involvement, and his exit, Priya denied any such links. “This show has given Malav and me a lot in our careers. Things started getting better on the work front for me after I did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the same holds true for Malav. He is also thankful for what the show has given him. And we met on the show, so that makes it even more special for us," she told ETimes.

Talking about her absence from the show, she added, “I haven’t quit the show. I haven’t shot for it in a while because I was told that as per the storyline, my character Rita is not required right now. In the future, whenever they call me to shoot, I will do it.”

Malav announced his exit from the show last month. He also refuted rumours of differences with the show producer Asit Modi and his team. “If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer). After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it’s best to move out and challenge myself,” Malav told Hindustan Times in an interview.

