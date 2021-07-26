Dilip Joshi on rumours of rift with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars: 'I don't even feel like clarifying'

Actor Dilip Joshi has addressed the rumours of a rift with his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actors Shailesh Lodha (who plays Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (who plays Tapu). He said that when people talk about a rift, he just 'laugh(s) it off', adding that they have been working together for 13 years now. Dilip plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which aired in 2008, has been running on Sony SAB. The show is based on the lives of the residents of Mumbai's Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. The show also features Amit Bhatt, Bhavya Gandhi, Sunayana Fozdar and Munmun Dutta among others.

Speaking to a leading daily, Dilip Joshi said, "We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don't even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going.”

On him getting offers for web series, he said, "I do get offers for web shows and there are many opportunities, but as of now, I am happy playing Jethalal. I can always consider things in the future if I want...Jethalal is a beautiful character and even today, whenever I go out, people shower me with so much love. They keep telling us to keep the show going. It is a well-defined character, which is one of the reasons why it is so successful.”

For a few months now, the show has been making headlines over its quality and casting. The fate of actor Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben, remains up in the air as it is unclear if she will return to the show. The directors and cast have also been accused of overlooking a decline in the quality of the serial.