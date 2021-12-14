Dilip Joshi pens emotional note, shares daughter Niyati’s wedding photos; fans say ‘get Popatlal married too’

Actor Dilip Joshi shared pictures from his daughter Niyati Joshi’s wedding and welcomed his son-in-law, Yashowardhan Mishra, into the family. He also penned a heartfelt note on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Dilip wrote, “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan.”

Niyati wore a red and cream-coloured Benarasi saree with heavy jewellery. Her hair, with streaks of grey, was tied up in a bun and adorned with white flowers.

Dilip’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal commented on his post, “God bless.” Actor Tannaz Irani wrote, “Omg what feelings these pictures bring out in me! Almost feel like I was there! Congratulations and best wishes to the couple. You and Mala have done a brilliant job bringing her up! God bless.”

Fans made a reference to Jethalal, Dilip’s character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, with some joking that his English caption was a result of roaming around too much with Babita ji (Munmum Dutta). “Popatlal ki bhi krva do sir ji (Get Popatlal married too, sir),” one fan wrote, referring to Shyam Pathak’s character, Popatlal Pandey, who continues to try to get married but without much success.

However, many also wished the newlyweds. “Congratulations to @noyonika @yashowardhanm Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. May their love shine throughout the years. wishing them all the love in the world. May their love grow stronger every day and as they grow old together @maakasamdilipjoshi,” one said. “Happy married life to your daughter,” another wrote.

