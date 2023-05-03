Dipika Chikhlia reveals she's trolled for music videos: ‘We see you as Sita Mata, do not wear such clothes’

Best known for her act as Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Dipika Chikhlia continues to be defined by that character. She has now revealed that she is often trolled for making reels and music videos, and is told that people see her as Sita Mata, so she should avoid featuring in such videos. (Also read: Dipika Chikhlia says she 'wasn't drinking alcohol' after getting trolled for pic)

Dipika Chikhlia talks about being trolled for her Instagram reels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dipika often shares reels on trending topics and popular trends on her Instagram page and keeps entertaining her fans. She recently celebrated her birthday and posted a short video from the celebration on social media.

Dipika told AajTak in an interview, "Being a public figure, I try to ensure that I do not hurt my fans and their sentiments. Even the reels that I make are on old classic songs so that the same dignity (from yesteryears) is maintained. But, I still get messages telling me ‘we see you as Sita Mata, please do not make such reels. Please do not wear such clothes’. I know that my image and face are known for (playing) Goddess Sita and that is why I avoid anything revealing. I try to keep the videos simple and good for my fans. I have always respected that line."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "But people still get hurt. People must understand I am an actor and a human being. I cannot be the same all the time. I recently did a film with Arun Govil in which I played the role of an angry housewife. She (her character) always fights with her husband. I will keep exploring characters as an actor. I need that liberty, where I may explore things. I make sure to cater to the expectations of my fans, but they must also respect my choice and values."

Dipika played the lead role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that aired in the late 80s. Their nationwide popularity re-emerged when the mythological TV show was re-telecast during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020. Since then, Dipika has reunited with the show's cast on reality shows including the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON