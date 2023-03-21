After 35 years, actors Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil who played God Sita and Ram respectively on Ramanand’s Ramayan, are acting together again. The two will be seen in a courtroom drama Notice, playing bickering husband and wife. “It is a lovely movie. It’s about a husband and wife and how they have a legal problem with the government,” Chikhlia says. Dipika Chikhlia on reuniting with Arun Govil after 35 years: People still don’t look at us as “normal people”

Ask her how it feels to be acting with Govil after a long time and she says, “We have done a lot of appearances together after Covid, however, acting wise this is the first time we are coming together. So much has changed. When he played Ram, he was much younger and used to constantly smile. Today, we are much older. His character is also an impatient, angry person. Interestingly both of us do not need to have any Godly feeling or smile constantly on screen. I’m firing him, screaming at him on screen, and it is fun.”

The one thing that hasn’t changed is how people still don’t look at the two as “normal people”. “We spoke how people still don’t treat us as normal people. Arun ji said he is used to it, and now that he is a senior citizen he is okay with it (laughs). People are convinced in their own head that there is a divine factor working around us. You can’t fight everybody’s thought,” she says.