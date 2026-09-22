Dipika Kakar announces comeback but says daily soap is ‘not possible’ amid treatment: ‘Koi mujhe cast kyun karega?’

In her latest vlog, Dipika Kakar revealed that she will be making her comeback in a music video with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, for which she has been attending dance rehearsals. She said that although she has lost weight, she does not think she would be able to take up a daily soap while undergoing her current treatment.

Dipika Kakar on not doing daily soaps

Dipika Kakar talks about her comeback.

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Talking about her comeback with the music video, Dipika said, "It's just that dekho, is waqt meri condition dekhte hue daily toh mujhe nahi lagta main kar paungi (Considering my condition at this point, I don't think I will be able to do a daily soap). And obviously matlab koi mujhe aise treatment ke saath koi mujhe cast kyun karega? I mean, it's very obvious (And obviously, why would anyone cast me while I am undergoing this kind of treatment?)."

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{{^usCountry}} She added that while a daily soap would be difficult to shoot given her health condition, she could manage a one-day project. She said, "It's okay. Ismein koi sochne wali baat hi nahi hai, kyunki treatment hai, side effects hote hain, so that's okay (It's okay. There is nothing to think about because it is treatment and there are side effects, so that's okay). But gaana ek din ka shoot definitely manage kiya ja sakta hai (But a song can definitely be managed with a one-day shoot)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that while a daily soap would be difficult to shoot given her health condition, she could manage a one-day project. She said, "It's okay. Ismein koi sochne wali baat hi nahi hai, kyunki treatment hai, side effects hote hain, so that's okay (It's okay. There is nothing to think about because it is treatment and there are side effects, so that's okay). But gaana ek din ka shoot definitely manage kiya ja sakta hai (But a song can definitely be managed with a one-day shoot)." {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about returning to dance rehearsals after a long gap, Dipika revealed that she had to take breaks every 10 minutes, which made her realise how much her body had weakened. She also revealed that the song has already been shot and that she is both nervous and excited about her comeback. Recent reports have also confirmed that Dipika is currently working on a music video with Shoaib and can manage shorter projects while undergoing treatment.

About Dipika Kakar's health condition

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Television actor Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer in 2025 and underwent surgery in June that year to remove a tumour from her liver. She has since been documenting her recovery and treatment journey through her vlogs. In February 2026, Dipika underwent another procedure after doctors detected a cyst in her liver. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, later confirmed that the procedure was successful.

Later, two new small cysts were detected, and doctors advised monitoring rather than another surgery. Dipika subsequently began immunotherapy as part of her treatment. Dipika has also spoken about the side effects of her treatment, including nausea, vomiting, lethargy and other symptoms that have affected her appetite and energy levels. In a recent vlog, she revealed that severe nausea and vomiting had even made her lose interest in drinking tea.