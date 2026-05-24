Dipika Kakar’s father-in-law in ICU after suffering stroke, Shoaib Ibrahim seeks prayers: ‘24 hrs are crucial’

Actor Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim are currently navigating an emotionally difficult time. Shoaib has revealed that his father has suffered another stroke and is undergoing treatment in the ICU at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor has requested everyone to keep his father in their prayers.

Shoaib Ibrahim admitted to ICU following stroke

Shoaib Ibrahim’s father had earlier suffered a brain stroke in 2021.

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The actor took to Instagram to inform fans that his father has been hospitalised once again after suffering another stroke. He also urged everyone to keep his father in their prayers and wish him a speedy recovery. Shoaib’s father suffered a stroke on May 23.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor revealed that the next 24 hours are extremely critical for his father.

In the note, Shoaib wrote, “Need all your prayers & duas for papa. Papa again had a stroke this morning and has been admitted to the ICU. Please, please keep him in your prayers. The next 24 hrs are crucial."

Shoaib's Insta Story.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor’s father had earlier suffered a brain stroke in 2021, after which Shoaib regularly kept fans updated about his health through social media posts and vlog updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor’s father had earlier suffered a brain stroke in 2021, after which Shoaib regularly kept fans updated about his health through social media posts and vlog updates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also shifted his father to his house, where he, along with his wife Dipika Kakar and caretaker Dev, took care of him. While the family never officially confirmed a full recovery, Shoaib consistently remained hopeful and positive throughout his father’s health journey. Following the stroke in 2021, the actor had shared that the first 72 hours were extremely critical and revealed that his father had suffered partial paralysis on the left side of his body due to a brain clot. About the couple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also shifted his father to his house, where he, along with his wife Dipika Kakar and caretaker Dev, took care of him. While the family never officially confirmed a full recovery, Shoaib consistently remained hopeful and positive throughout his father’s health journey. Following the stroke in 2021, the actor had shared that the first 72 hours were extremely critical and revealed that his father had suffered partial paralysis on the left side of his body due to a brain clot. About the couple {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson when she first met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. While it was being said that her affair with her co-star was the reason for her divorce in 2015, she denied the news. Shoaib and Dipika had met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018. They welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson when she first met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. While it was being said that her affair with her co-star was the reason for her divorce in 2015, she denied the news. Shoaib and Dipika had met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018. They welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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Announcing the birth of his first child, Shoaib had written on his Instagram Stories, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers. (sic)"

In 2025, Dipika revealed that she had stage 2 liver cancer, following which the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her treatment. Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Dipika is best known for her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She also won Bigg Boss Season 12.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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