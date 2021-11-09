Dipika Kakar's house shows her love for white, actor says 'this is the only place where I get peace'. Watch

Actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar has shared a glimpse of her house in Mumbai. The actor shared a video to show around her house in an advertorial post.

The video shows Dipika sipping coffee in her balcony. She is also seen sitting in a cane hanging chair while soaking in the view in the balcony which is washed in white and has aritificial grass as decor. She is then seen in her dining area which has a marble tone dining table in white and mirror pieces making a statement on the wall. She then records a message in her living room which too has white walls and a white couch. Brass wall hangings are seen beside her.

Showing her place, the actor says, "Ek apna ghar jaha milta hai mujhe pyar, sukoon, khushi, parivar - ek complete ehsaas ki kahin bhi jau par dil ko chain yahi milta hai. Ghar ka sapna maine bhi dekha tha aur poora karne mein jaan laga di. Isey khareedne se lekar sajaane mein aur ek pyara sa parviar basane tak ye journey badi hi khoobsurat aur yaadgar rahi hai. (My house - where I get love, peace, happiness, family - a complete feeling that no matter where I go, this is the only place where I get peace. I had also seen the dream of buying a house and putting in my best efforts to get one. From purchasing it to decorating it, the journey has been very beautiful and memorable)."

Dipika is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim and lives with him and her in-laws. The actor regularly shares pictures and videos of them celebrating birthdays and festivals together. Dipika and Shoaib also reply to trolls on a regular basis.

Few months ago, the couple had given their bedroom to Shoaib's unwell father and had themselves moved to a guest room. Shutting trolls who looked down upon her in-laws, Dipika said in a YouTube video, “I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on the streets, we are ready to do that too. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don’t need such concern.”

