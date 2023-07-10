Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make first appearance with baby as they take him home, ask paparazzi not to make noise

TV actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar finally took their newborn baby home on Monday. The couple had welcomed a baby boy on June 21. He was kept in the NICU after he was born slightly premature. On Monday, the couple posed outside the hospital with a smile on their faces. Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim says his son's health is showing improvement; Dipika Kakar reveals they already decided baby's name

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim pose with baby

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim with their baby outside hospital. (Varinder Chawla)

Shoaib was in black casuals and held the baby in his arms. His face wasn't seen as he was wrapped in a white swaddle. Dipika looked lovely in a pink suit with a white dupatta. As the paparazzi gave them cues to pause and pose for them, they told them, “shor nahi (no noise)” in order to stop them from shouting near the baby.

Before leaving the hospital, Shaoib shared a selfie with Dipika on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Ready to go home” along with a heart eyes emoji.

Dipika Kakar gives birth to baby boy

Announcing the birth of his first child, Shoaib had written on his Instagram Stories, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.(sic)" Dipika re-shared the story on her Instagram.

Few days later, Shoaib had shared a picture with Dipika who lied on a bed but had a smile on her face. He captioned it, “21-06-2023 (heart emoji) & The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah.” Dipika also shared the post on her Instagram page.

Dipika and Shoaib had announced the pregnancy in January 2023. They took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one (sic)."

Shoaib and Dipika had met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018.

