Shoaib Ibrahim says his son's health is showing improvement; Dipika Kakar reveals they already decided baby's name

Shoaib Ibrahim, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Dipika Kakar, has shared several updates about their child. Taking to his YouTube channel on Sunday, Shoiab posted a new video, also featuring Dipika, from the hospital. (Also Read | Shoaib Ibrahim says newborn son is in incubator, requests fans to pray, gives health update on Dipika Kakar) Shoaib Ibrahim shared a picture with Dipika Kakar.

Shoaib on his son

In the clip, Shoaib said, “Day by day thoda sa improvement dikh raha hai usme. Doctors are very confident ki bohut jald woh theek hojayega. ‘Aap usko apne saath ghar pe leke jayenge' (Day by day improvement is being seen in him. Doctors are very confident that he will recover soon. You will take him home with you).”

“Abhi cheeze bohut hi normal hai, bohut hi better hai lekin woh puri tareeke se theek nahi hai. Usko kuch din aur abhi NICU mein rakkha jayega. (Now, things are much normal and better but he is not completely fine. He will be kept in the NICU for a few more days).”

Shoiab on Dipika

Shoiab said that Dipika Kakar still has a little pain because of the C-section but is recovering. He also said that except for him and Dipika, no one from their family has met the newborn.

Dipika joins Shoaib

Dipika shared that she and Shoaib were allowed to meet the baby twice a day. She also added that it is like a dose of energy for them even though it isn't a 'good sight'. Dipika said that she was also a premature baby as she was born at seven months. Shoaib added that ahead of the surgery when the doctors asked Dipika about the child, she kept on repeating that she had a gut feeling of having a son.

Shoaib wanted to quit show

Shoaib also revealed that he wanted to quit his show for enjoying his fatherhood and giving more time to Dipika. He said, “This is the time when both Dipika and the baby need me...I discussed this with Dipika. She wasn't ready before either. I said, 'No, It's my decision. I want to spend time with you and the baby at least for 4-5 months'.”

He also added that he told his production house about his decision. They came and told me, "We understand your decision...But there must be a way out. You tell us, we will try to adjust. This will be our contribution to your fatherhood. We don't want you to leave the show." He also added how the team of the show made adjustments. They said that after Shoaib and Dipika go home with the baby, the production house will give him 15 days of leave.

Shoaib and Dipika on baby's name

The new parents also shared they have decided on the baby’s name which they will reveal soon. Shoaib said, "We decided the name of the baby before. When we talk that name tends to come out. The time will come soon when we reveal his name." Dipika added, "Now, we have been making an effort to call him chotu. So please wait a little bit longer."

Shoaib shares a post

On Monday evening, Shoaib shared a new picture featuring himself and Dipika. In the photo, she lay on the hospital bed with Shoaib sitting next to her. Both of them faced each other even though their eyes were closed. The joint post was shared by Shoain who captioned it, “21-06-2023 (red heart emoji) & The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah.”

More about their firstborn

Shoaib and Dipika were blessed with a baby boy on June 21. However, their little one is a premature baby and has been under observation. Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

