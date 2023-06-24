Shoaib Ibrahim says newborn son is in incubator, requests fans to pray, gives health update on Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim has spoken about his son, whom he and his wife, Dipika Kakar welcomed recently. Talking to reporters on Saturday, Shoaib said that the doctors have kept the baby in an incubator. He also asked his fans, followers as well as media persons to pray for the newborn. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar gives birth to baby boy, Shoaib Ibrahim talks about her 'premature delivery') Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have been married for over four years now.

Shoaib talks about his son

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shoaib said, "Ek cheez aur hai aap sab ko pata hai ki upar waale ki karam se, ki main aur Dipika mom dad, upar waale ne hume ek bete se blessed kiya hai. Isse zada main aur kuch baat nahi kar paunga. Aap sab ko pata hai ki abhi kya situation hai (All of you know that God has blessed us with a son, I and Dipika have become father and mother. I won't be able to speak more about this. All of you know what the current situation is)."

He also added, "Thoda sa premature hai toh woh incubator mein hai. Bas main sirf yahi chahunga ki aap sab milke pray kare ki woh jaldi se theek ho. Wo theek hoga toh hum sab milke baat karenge. Aap sabse duwa ki darqwaist hai, duwa kijiye (He is a little premature so he is the incubator. I want all of you to pray for his speedy recovery. When he is all well we will talk. I request all of you to pray, please do)."

Shoaib spoke about Dipika

On Friday night, Shoaib took to Instagram Stories and gave fans a health update about Dipika Kakar. Sharing a picture of Dipika from the hospital, Shoaib wrote, "She is fine (red heart)." In the photo, Dipika sat on the hospital bed as she smiled looking at the camera.

Shoaib gave fans a health update about Dipika.

Shoaib and Dipika welcomed their son

Shoaib and Dipika were blessed with a baby boy, their first child, on June 21. However, their baby is premature and has been under observation. Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," he wrote on Instagram Stories. The post was also shared on Dipika' Instagram Stories.

All about Shoaib and Dipika

Having worked together on the popular television show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

They took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one."

