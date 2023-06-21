Dipika Kakar gives birth to baby boy, Shoaib Ibrahim talks about her 'premature delivery': Keep us in your prayers

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are parents now. They welcomed their first baby together on June 21, a day after Shoaib celebrated his birthday with loved ones. He took to Instagram to share their baby news and said Dipika gave birth to a son early on Wednesday morning. In his note, Shoaib Ibrahim also revealed that Dipika had a 'premature delivery', but there was 'nothing much to worry'. Also read: Gauahar Khan predicts Dipika Kakar will have a beautiful daughter Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar became parents on June 21.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared her and Dipika's baby news on Instagram Stories.

Shoaib's baby announcement

On Wednesday, Shoaib Ibrahim re-shared a series of birthday messages he received on Instagram Stories. Hours later, the actor shared the news of Dipika's delivery and asked fans to keep them in their prayers.

He wrote, “Alhamdulillaj today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

In his birthday post on Tuesday, along with a photo of himself and his birthday cake, Shoaib wrote on Instagram, “This one as “papa to be” and Inshallah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon… cant wait myself.. too many emotions too much excitement. Thank you so much everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. I love you all.”

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his birthday on June 20; his son was born on June 21.

Dipika's pregnancy

In January this year, Dipika and Shoaib announced her pregnancy via their social media posts. They often post pictures and videos, sharing Dipika's pregnancy journey with fans. Shoaib and Dipika worked together on the popular television show Sasural Simar Ka and dated for a few years. They married in 2018.

Dipika on quitting acting

Dipika had opened up about her pregnancy and wanting to quit acting in a recent interview. She also revealed that she has also spoken to husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim about it.

She had told Pinkvilla, “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10-15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother."

Dipika's career

Dipika made her television debut in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in which she played Lakshmi. She then appeared in Sasural Simar Ka and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8 and Entertainment Ki Raat. Dipika was also the winner of Bigg Boss 12. She was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2019-2020).

