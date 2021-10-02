Dipika Kakar sits cross-legged in train coach as she travels to Delhi with Shoaib Ibrahim, carries homemade food. Watch

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim travelled from Mumbai to Delhi by train and documented their journey in a vlog. They also shared a few pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Dipika prepared chicken korma and bajre ki roti for them to eat on the train ride. Shoaib video-called his father and checked in on his physiotherapy sessions. As the train left from Surat, Shoaib showed fans a glimpse of Dipika snacking on cashew nuts and drinking canned cola.

One of the pantry staff brought them tea in a flask, and Dipika lauded them. “Aise woh log dhyaan rakhte hai jaise hum unke ghar pe aaye hai, itne pyaar se (They give us as much love and care as they would if we were guests in their home),” she said.

Fans showered love in the comments section of the YouTube video. “Happy to see such a cute couple. Both of you, being celebs, you are traveling in train, it’s really an inspiration for others... Love you both, you are really down to earth,” one wrote. “Accomplished yet down to earth, lovely couple! Haven’t you guys packed way too much for 5-6 days trip?!” another wrote.

Dipika and Shoaib, who acted in Sasural Simar Ka together, got married in 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. They often share videos from their daily life on their respective YouTube channels.

Last month, the two were hit with pregnancy rumours. At the launch of a sweet shop, Dipika was asked if she and Shoaib were expecting a baby. She sarcastically told the media, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow!”