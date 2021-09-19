Dipika Kakar laughs off pregnancy rumours: ‘You are giving me good news about my life, wow’

Television actor Dipika Kakar laughed off pregnancy rumours. At a recent event, she was asked if she was expecting her first child with her husband, television actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The two got married in 2018 after being in a relationship for several years.

Dipika was interacting with the media at the launch of a sweet shop at a hotel in Mumbai. On being asked if she and Shoaib were expecting a baby, she sarcastically said, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow!”

Last month, in a video, Shoaib and Dipika addressed the criticism that comes their way because she has taken a sabbatical from acting. “Aaplog kehte ho ke actor ko naukrani bana diya hai (You guys say we have made an actor a servant at home),” Shoaib said.

Dipika added, “I think they are frustrated in their own lives and can thus never find satisfaction and happiness. I have worked tirelessly for years and now it’s my choice to do fewer projects. People who have an issue with me cooking and cleaning my house, I want to ask them if they use the same term for their mothers?”

Also read | Shoaib Ibrahim slams troll who insulted and called his wife Dipika Kakar 'irritating': 'She's precious for us'

Shoaib and Dipika worked together in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka. She was briefly seen in the second season, Sasural Simar Ka 2, earlier this year but left in two months. She later issued a clarification about her exit in a video shared on her YouTube channel.

“My track was this long only. When Rashmi (Sharma, producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it,” Dipika said, adding that her reason to be a part of Sasural Simar Ka 2 was ‘emotional’.