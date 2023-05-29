Dipika Kakar wants ‘to quit acting, live as housewife and mother’

Actor Dipika Kakar has opened up about her pregnancy adding that she wants to quit acting. In a new interview, Dipika revealed that she spoke to her husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim about it. She also said that she wants to live as 'a housewife and mother'. In January this year, Dipika and Shoaib announced their pregnancy through social media posts. (Also Read | Shoaib Ibrahim reveals trolls call Dipika Kakar's pregnancy fake)

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar will soon become parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having worked together on the popular television show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. Now, Dipika has been sharing regular updates on her vlog--about her pregnancy, celebrations with family, and health among other details about her.

Dipika on quitting acting

As quoted by Pinkvilla, Dipika said, “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother”.

Shoaib on people who called Dipika's pregnancy fake

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Shoaib spoke about people who thought that Dipika's pregnancy wasn't true. Speaking with ETimes, Shoaib had said, "There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like 'kitne pillows badlogi, Accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho, Waah kya shaane ho (How many pillows will you change? You are such cunning people, you keep changing the pillow size each month).' We can’t do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don’t bother anymore. We are very happy as a family."

In March this year, Dipika had also called out those who called her pregnancy “fake”. "How much negativity will you spread? Be it pregnancy, or celebrations or profession, or a relationship between husband and wife, you have to spread negativity. And, then you go ahead and blame us for being fake? We are nautanki baaz?" she asked in a video on her YouTube channel.

Dipika's projects so far

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dipika made her television debut in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in which she played Lakshmi. She then appeared in Sasural Simar Ka and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8 and Entertainment Ki Raat. Dipika was also the winner of Bigg Boss 12. She was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2019-2020).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON