Shoaib Ibrahim reveals trolls call Dipika Kakar's pregnancy fake, say 'You keep changing your pillow size

Shoaib Ibrahim has responded to trolls attacking his actor wife Dipika Kakar. The couple is expecting their first child soon. Ever since they announced the pregnancy, several trolls have labelled her pregnancy as ‘fake’. Shoaib has now revealed they often comment saying she is simply changing the sizes of pillows under her dress. (Also read: Dipika Kakar had a miscarriage last year, and was scared about second pregnancy) Shoaib Ibrahim talks about trolls attacking him and wife Dipika Kakar.

Dipika and Shoaib recently announced their pregnancy and she has been sharing updates from her pregnancy journey with her fans via vlogs and social media posts. In one of her recent vlogs, she revealed she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She also shared details of her diet plan that keeps her full and helps her with her medical conditions.

Speaking with ETimes, Shoaib said, "There are some people who feel Dipika is faking her pregnancy. They write stuff like 'kitne pillows badlogi, Accha har month Takiye ka size change kar rahe ho, Waah kya shaane ho (How many pillows will you change? You are such cunning people, you keep changing the pillow size each month).' We can’t do anything about them because their mindset is such. We don’t bother anymore. We are very happy as a family." He added that his family will still stay happy if people stopped loving them. "Trolling does affect mentally, and kis ko nahi karti (whom does it not affect)? Yes, it definitely affects Dipika and me."

He added that when they share their lives with fans via vlogs, they do not show everything, nor do they "give anyone a right to interfere" in their personal lives. He also said that they never do anything “desperately” just to be seen.

In her previous vlogs, Dipika has also slammed trolls for calling her pregnancy fake. “You comment that I faked my bump You question my bump? Am I faking it?” she said angrily in one of her videos. She also slammed trolls who are “making their calculations and assumptions, and blaming” her husband.

