Dipika Kakar slams trolls for calling her pregnancy 'fake': 'Mai hu nautanki, deal with it'

Dipika Kakar has slammed trolls for their comments and calling her pregnancy fake. She also angrily said that she loves her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim enough to do all that she can for him. (Also read: Dipika Kakar had a miscarriage last year, was scared about second pregnancy)

She shared a video on her YouTube channel on Sunday and said, "How much negativity will you spread? Be it pregnancy, or celebrations or profession, or a relationship between husband and wife, you have to spread negativity. And, then you go ahead and blame us for being fake? We are nautanki baaz?"

She further said in the video titled Kitni Negativity Phelaaoge, "Mai to hun hi nautanki baaz, certified hoon. Thik hai, hoon ab kya? (I am a certified drama queen, you have certified me. Fine, I am, what now)? Grow up guys, ap jis tarah comment krte ho meri pregnancy ko lekar (The way you comment on pregnancy), is it ok? Aap ye comment kr rahe ho ki mai fake kar rahi hoon bump ko (You comment that I faked my bump)? You question my bump? Am I faking it? Aap ek pregnant aurat ko bol rahe ho ye vo sahi hai (You say this to a pregnant woman, is that right)?"

Dipika added that trolls are making their calculations and assumptions, and blaming her and her husband. "You have no clue about our life, but are passing such big, deep judgements. You are those frustrated people who could never achieve anything at all in life. Neither do you have love, nor peace, nor happiness, nor can you give anyone peace in life." She specified that she was talking about the people who speak wrong things about her, her pregnancy and her relationship with Shoaib.

She also said, "All the ladies, who trolled Shoaib saying that he did not do anything for our anniversary. You say I am pregnant so he should have done something, but why? If I can, I'd do something like that for Shoaib everyday, that is the love I have for him. He also has similar love for me. I just shared how I made my partner feel special. Why should it be the man's responsibility to make you feel special?"

Dipika said Shoaib works hard, and she would always do all that she can for him. She also talked about the hard work that goes in to make a daily soap and the hectic schedules for TV actor, including shootings and exercises. "Why do you mind? Because you do not have that? Or is it because your partner does not do enough? Now, I will show off much more, he is my pride. Bear with it, deal with it."

She also read out a few comments that she received from trolls. She also thanked the fans who support them. She read out a few comments advising her on how she should carry herself during pregnancy.

Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. In January, they announced their pregnancy through social media posts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON