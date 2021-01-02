Fan tells Shoaib Ibrahim he wants to marry Dipika Kakar, see his sweet response

tv

Shoaib Ibrahim kickstarted the New Year with an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One fan took this opportunity to tell him that he wished to marry his actor wife, Dipika Kakar. Shoaib’s response was sweet and romantic.

“Bhai is janam me toh meri ho chuki hai.. agar next birth hota hai toh kuch achche karm krna tab dipika jaisi inshallah koi mil jayegi kyuki dipika toh tab bhi meri hi hogi (Brother, she is already mine in this lifetime. If there is a next birth, do something good, then you will find someone like Dipika, because she will be mine then too),” he wrote on Instagram stories, in response to the fan.

Another fan asked Shoaib what he wished for from 2021. “Allah has been kind to give so much of peace and love in our family bas ye sab bana rahe (I just hope this continues). And may 2021 be a blessed year for everyone,” he replied. When asked about his New Year resolution, he said, “I dont believe in resolutions kyuki aksar log banate hai todne ke liye (because people often make them to break them).”

Shoaib and Dipika celebrated the New Year with their security guards. He took to Instagram to share a picture from the revelry and wrote, “Our new year bring-in. Happy new year!!!! Khush rahiye, pyar baatiye (Stay happy and spread love).”

Dipika shared photos of her New Year look - a pink and peach salwar kameez - and extended New Year wishes to her fans. “A very Happy New Year to everyone! May this year get good health & prosperity for eveyone!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Dipika met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. Though they got along very well from the beginning, it was only after he left the show in 2013 that they realised they were in love. They got married in February 2018.

