Home / TV / Fan asks Shoaib Ibrahim ‘personal’ question about when he and Dipika Kakar are planning for a baby, gets sassy reply

Fan asks Shoaib Ibrahim ‘personal’ question about when he and Dipika Kakar are planning for a baby, gets sassy reply

Shoaib Ibrahim was asked by a fan during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram when he is planning for a baby with wife Dipika Kakar. See his sassy response.

May 06, 2020
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar got married in 2018.
Shoaib Ibrahim was asked about his and wife Dipika Kakar’s plans to expand their family during an interactive session on Instagram. A fan wrote to him, “Aap baby kab plan karoge? Sorry, yeh aapki personal life hai but mera mann hua poochne ka, isliye pooch liya (When are you planning to have a baby? Sorry, I know it is your personal life but I felt like asking, so I asked).”

Not amused by the invasion into their privacy, Shoaib sarcastically replied, “Jab pata hai personal hai toh poochna hi kyun (When you already know it is personal, then why even ask)?”

Shoaib Ibrahim replied to the fan via his Instagram stories.
Shoaib Ibrahim replied to the fan via his Instagram stories.

Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson when she first met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. While it was being said that her affair with her co-star was the reason for her divorce in 2015, she denied the news.

“It’s not mandatory that every love marriage should work; it can have its issues like compatibility too. Breaking off any relationship is difficult, almost traumatic. That’s exactly what happened with me. My parents supported me and Shoaib helped me pull through those difficult times. We were not dating then,” she told Bombay Times in an interview in 2016.

Though Shoaib and Dipika got along very well from the beginning, it was only after he left the show in 2013 that they realised they were in love. They got married in February 2018.

Currently, Dipika is quarantining with Shoaib and his family, and often shares pictures with her in-laws on Instagram. Last month, she shared mushy photos with her husband and wrote, “I don’t fear the #lockdown, my world is with me @shoaib2087. #alhamdulillah #blessed #lifeline #myworld.”

