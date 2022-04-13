Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Disha Parmar poses with other 'Priya' Sakshi Tanwar on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 sets; fans get 'goosebumps'. See pic

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Disha Parmar as Priya Sood and Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor. It's a reboot version of the 2011 show which starred Sakshi Tanwar as Priya Sharma.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Disha Parmar, who is currently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as Priya Sood, has shared a picture with Sakshi Tanwar, who starred as Priya Sharma in the original version of the show. Disha took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share the picture, that was clicked on the sets of her show. Also Read| Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's hilarious 'condom scene' has fans 'rolling on the floor laughing'

The picture showed Disha and Sakshi sitting next to each other with scripts in their hands. Disha revealed in the caption that Sakshi would be making a special appearance on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. She wrote, "Priyas from Different Worlds! (heart-eyed emoji) What a pleasure working with her. Forever admirer! (red heart emoji) #badeacchelagtehain2 @sonytvofficial."

Fans of the show were excited to see the two Priyas sitting together. One wrote, "Vintage and New age Priya together. But the emotions and smile are the best of each." Another commented, "This is so precious." A third one wrote, "Precious frame. Love forever for both."

The fans said that they can't wait for the two Rams to also come together for the show. Ram Kapoor played his namesake in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, while Nakuul Mehta plays Ram in the reboot version. One wrote, "Goosebumps watching the two Priyas sitting together - if Dreams came true then this is one such dream!! Can’t wait to see Sakshi & Disha light our screens on fire soon! Now to wait for the Rams to come together!!"

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, started airing on Sony TV in August last year. The original version aired in 2011. Meanwhile, Sakshi will soon be seen as a housewife who takes law into her own hands to avenge the death of her daughter in her upcoming web series, Mai. The series will release on Netflix on April 15.

 

