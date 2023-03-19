Disha Salian's ex Rohan Rai to marry Sheen Dass in Kashmir, only close friends and family invited

Actor Rohan Rai is all set to tie the knot with his Piyaa Albela co-actor, Sheen Dass on April 22. He found love again after almost two years of his ex Disha Salian's death. His wedding will take place in Kashmir in the presence of family members and only a few close friends from the industry. Also read: CBI concludes death of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian was an accident

Celebrity manager Disha Salian died in 2020, which was ruled out as an accident by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The 28-year-old had managed several celebrities including Sushant Singh Rajput, who himself died less than a week after Disha's death. Two years after her death, Rohan reportedly started dating Sheen.

Rohan and Sheen's wedding festivities will kickstart with ceremonies like haldi and mehendi, a day before D-day. Talking about getting married in Kashmir, Rohan told ETimes, "Sheen’s family gets quite emotional whenever they talk about Kashmir, so we wanted to build some beautiful memories there. The wedding will be a two-day intimate ceremony. Besides our families, a few close industry friends have been invited.”

Rohan and Sheen worked in the 2018 show and later reconnected after Disha's death. Rohan said they were cordial during the shoot, and became close friends when he was ‘going through a rough patch personally’. “What happened was very unfortunate. When we started talking, it would break my heart to see him go through all that. I was concerned for him as a friend. Now that we are getting married, I tell everyone I am marrying a friend. One day, I told him that I was meeting marriage prospects and he should also give marriage serious thought. That’s when he asked me if I would consider spending a year to understand each other and see if we could spend our lives together. The best thing about our relationship is that we are compatible, and he is emotionally available,” said Sheen.

Sheen and Rohan asserted that neither of them proposed to each other and fell in love organically. Rohan had faced mixed reactions from people on the after Disha's death. Some claimed her death was a suicide, while others alleged she was killed. However, CBI last year said that her death was an accident.

