Disha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani refutes reports of her throat cancer, calls them ‘baseless’

Disha Vakani is hale and hearty, contrary to reports that she is suffering from throat cancer. A few recent media reports had claimed that the actor, who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has throat cancer because of the peculiar voice of her character Dayaben in the show. Also Read| Disha Vakani will not return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha’s brother Mayank Vakani, who also plays her on-screen brother Sundar on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, denied the reports and called them baseless. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, also reacted to the rumours and said Disha sounded fine when they last spoke.

Mayank told ETimes TV, "Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."

Jennifer said, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have been in search of a new actor to play Dayaben for a long time. Disha has not returned to the show since she took a maternity break in 2017. She welcomed a daughter with her husband Mayur Padia in 2017, and later a son in May this year.

While the makers haven’t yet found someone to replace Disha, they recently introduced a new Taarak Mehta. Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha, who played the part for 14 years.

